GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting after it broke a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2615 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2445. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2695, which will mean further growth to 1.2790.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8825 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8945. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8765, which will mean a further decline to 0.8675.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is testing the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5920 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6105. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.5905, which will mean a further decline to 0.5810.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
