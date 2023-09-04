Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting after it broke a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2615 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2445. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2695, which will mean further growth to 1.2790.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8825 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8945. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8765, which will mean a further decline to 0.8675.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is testing the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5920 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6105. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.5905, which will mean a further decline to 0.5810.