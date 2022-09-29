GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is stuck inside the Triangle pattern. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0825 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0205. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1095. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1185. To confirm a further downtrend, the price must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 1.0475.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is correcting after failing to break the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.9745 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0025. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9535. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bearish channel’s upside border and fix above 0.9865.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has rebounded from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.5725 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.5405. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.5885. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.5975.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red near 0.9650 ahead of key data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following Wednesday's rebound and declined to the 0.9650 area early Thursday. Markets remain cautious ahead of the key German inflation and US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD turns sideways around 1.0800, focus shifts to US/UK GDP data
GBP/USD is expected to resume its upside journey after concluding its correction to near 1.0800. To revive UK’s financial stability, the BOE announced a bond-buying program worth GBP 65 billion. Does BOE really not have the stomach to fight inflation while simultaneously keeping financial stability?
Gold sees cushion around $1,650 after a corrective move, US GDP buzz
Gold price is experiencing a healthy correction in the Tokyo session after witnessing a bumper rally. The precious metal is expected to find significant bids around the immediate cushion of $1,650.00 as the downside bias is not backed by momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.