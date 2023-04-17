Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.2395, followed by growth to 1.2645. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario of growth can be canceled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2365, which will entail further falling to 1.2275.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is correcting in a bearish channel. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.8995, followed by falling to 0.8730. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9135, which will entail further growth to 0.9225. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.8900.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6665, followed by growth to 0.6860. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6620, which will entail further falling to 0.6530.