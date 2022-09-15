GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
The pair is testing the support level. It is going inside the Cloud, which means the prevalence of a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.1545, followed by falling to 1.1275. The decline will be signaled by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1635, which will indicate further growth to 1.1725.
USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3165 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3325. An additional signal supporting the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The growth can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3035, which will mean further falling to 1.2945. The growth will also be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Diamond pattern and securing above 1.3210.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
The pair has secured under the lower border of the bullish channel. The pair is going under the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.6045, followed by falling to 0.5835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6105, which will entail further growth to 0.6200.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
