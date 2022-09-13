GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
The pair is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The quotes are above the Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1510 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2025. One more signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1445, which will mean further falling to 1.1355.
USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
The pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.3040, followed by falling to 1.2765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3175, which will entail further growth to 1.3265.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
The pair is getting ready to break through the Cloud. The pair is going inside the Cloud, indicating a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6075, followed by growth to 0.6295. Growth of the pair will be signaled by a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6020, which will entail further falling to 0.5925.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
