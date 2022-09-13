GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The pair is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The quotes are above the Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1510 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2025. One more signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1445, which will mean further falling to 1.1355.

USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

The pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.3040, followed by falling to 1.2765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3175, which will entail further growth to 1.3265.

NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

The pair is getting ready to break through the Cloud. The pair is going inside the Cloud, indicating a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6075, followed by growth to 0.6295. Growth of the pair will be signaled by a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6020, which will entail further falling to 0.5925.