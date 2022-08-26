GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is correcting inside the Triangle pattern. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1835 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1565. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2035. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2125. To confirm a further downtrend, the price must break the pattern’s downside and fix below 1.1745.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is rebounding from the support area. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2935 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3165. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2845. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.27555. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bearish channel’s upside and fix above 1.2995.
Brent
Brent is about to break the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the support area at 98.05 and then resume moving upwards to reach 107.55. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 92.05. In this case, the asset may continue falling towards 86.55.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0000 ahead of US inflation, Powell
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0000, as the US dollar looks to extend its recovery amid a cautious market mood. Investors seek refuge in the dollar amid the European energy crisis and anxiety ahead of PCE inflation, Powell's speech.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1800 as dollar recovers, key US events eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1800, weighed down by resurgent demand for the US dollar. Investors turn risk-averse ahead of the critical Fed's preferred inflation data and Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
Gold: Bear flag, Fed’s Powell tease XAU/USD sellers, $1,750 in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) bounces off intraday low as sellers retreat from the crucial $1,750 support confluence during early Friday morning in Europe. Even so, the yellow metal prints the first daily loss in three around the week’s high.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.