GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting in a Wedge reversal pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2120 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1845. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2250, which will mean further growth to 1.2345. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Wedge and securing under 1.2035.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud at 1.3405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3310, which will mean further falling to 1.3205. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.3495.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is growing before falling. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6980 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6775. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7055, which will mean further growth to 0.7145. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6895.
