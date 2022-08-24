GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1880 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1575. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2035. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2125.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is testing the support area. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.2965 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3235. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2785. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2685. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bearish channel’s upside and fix above 1.3120.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is rebounding from the bullish channel’s downside border. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6935 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6735. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7015. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7105.
