GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is testing the support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator is expected at 1.1555, followed by falling to 1.1185. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1785, which will mean further growth to 1.1875.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is testing the lower border of the bearish channel, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6070 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6195, which will entail further growth to 0.6275.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair has escaped the ascending channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 143.05 is expected, followed by growth to 147.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 136.55, which will indicate further falling to 135.65.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
