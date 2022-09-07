GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator is expected at 1.1555, followed by falling to 1.1185. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1785, which will mean further growth to 1.1875.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the lower border of the bearish channel, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6070 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6195, which will entail further growth to 0.6275.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair has escaped the ascending channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 143.05 is expected, followed by growth to 147.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 136.55, which will indicate further falling to 135.65.