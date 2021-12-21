GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3217; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3235 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3075. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3320. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3415.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.6725; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6765 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6605. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6825. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6915.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is trading at 113.73; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 113.35 and then resume moving upwards to reach 114.95. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 112.95. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 112.05.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.3200, struggling for a clear direction amid light trading. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities. The US reports first variant-linked death but stimulus chatters, year-end positioning favor risk sentiment. Biden’s speech, virus updates and Brexit news eyed.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined amid thin market conditions
Gold price rebounds as the US dollar dips amid risk recovery. Treasury yields stabilize, Omicron covid variant fears continue to loom.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.