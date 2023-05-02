Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2445 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2645. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2405, which will mean further falling to 1.2315.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a sideways market. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6210 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6065. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The declining scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6245, which will entail further growth to 0.6335. The decline, on the other hand, can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6135.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.8895, followed by growth to 0.9105. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.8865, which will entail further falling to 0.8775.