GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has rebounded from the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2435 is expected, followed by falling to 1.2255. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2490, which will mean further growth to 1.2585. On the other hand, the decline will be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.2330.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is getting ready to break the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A new test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6210 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6265, which will mean further growth to 0.6355.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8950 is expected, followed by falling to 0.8765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9025, which will mean further growth to 0.9115.