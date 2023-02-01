GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2305 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2625. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2235, which will mean further falling to 1.2145. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.2425.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6465 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6245. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6510, which will mean further growth to 0.6605.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9185 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9015. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9245, which will mean further growth to 0.9335.