GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2705 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2870. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2635, which will mean a further decline to 1.2545.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is correcting after a rebound from the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6145 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6260. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6105, which will mean a further decline to 0.6010.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is growing aggressively in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3305 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3495. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3175, which will mean a further decline to 1.3080.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
