GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2685 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2440. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2780, which will mean further growth to 1.2870.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has secured above the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6155 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5990. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6305. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the ascending channel with the quotes securing under 0.6095.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3230 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3405. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3125, which will mean a further decline to 1.3030.
