GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3769; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3735 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3920. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3655. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.6992; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6920 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7150. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6865. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.67705. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7050.
EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”
EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8568; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.8555 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8645. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8505. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8405. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.8605.
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin: Yearning for a firm break above $50K amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.