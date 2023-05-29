GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2365 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2515, which will mean further growth to 1.2610.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5895. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6225, which will mean further growth to 0.6315.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is correcting in a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6555 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6385. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6645, which will mean further growth to 0.6535.
