Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2365 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2515, which will mean further growth to 1.2610.

GBPUSD

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5895. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6225, which will mean further growth to 0.6315.

NZDUSD

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is correcting in a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6555 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6385. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6645, which will mean further growth to 0.6535.

AUDUSD

Share: Feed news

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism

EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.0750 in the European session. Markets cheer the US debt agreement reached on Sunday. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could cap the upside. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases to 1.2350 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD eases to 1.2350 as USD finds fresh demand

GBP/USD is trading near 1.2350, paring back gains in the European trading hours. The safe-haven US Dollar is finding fresh demand, despite the improved market mood on the US debt deal optimism. investors await a fresh catalyst amid thin liquidity conditions. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week

Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week

Gold Price picks up bids to consolidate the monthly losses, the first in three, amid mixed concerns surrounding the US debt limit extension. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the holidays in the major markets including the US, as well as anxiety ahead of this week’s US NFP.

Gold News

Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict

Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict

The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US SEC lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.

Read more

US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?

US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?

Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures