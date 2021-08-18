GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3780; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3755 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3560. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4005.

NZD/JPY, “New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

NZDJPY is trading at 75.91; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 76.25 and then resume moving downwards to reach 74.35. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 77.65. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 78.75.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7261; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7305 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7165. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7425. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7515.