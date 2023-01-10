GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2010 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2425. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1905, which will mean further falling to 1.1810.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
The instrument is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. Gold is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1840 is expected, followed by growth to 1945. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1810, which will mean further falling to 1765.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.9225 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9350, which will mean further growth to 0.9445.
