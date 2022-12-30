GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.2065, followed by falling to 1.1805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2265, which will mean further growth to 1.2355. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 1.1975.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1805, followed by growth to 1860. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1790, which will mean further falling to 1755.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is declining in a bullish correction channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6355 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6105. An signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6405, which will mean further growth to 0.6505. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6270.