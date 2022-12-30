GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.2065, followed by falling to 1.1805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2265, which will mean further growth to 1.2355. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 1.1975.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1805, followed by growth to 1860. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1790, which will mean further falling to 1755.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is declining in a bullish correction channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6355 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6105. An signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6405, which will mean further growth to 0.6505. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6270.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
