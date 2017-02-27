Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold
GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another above Kumo Cloud (1); the lines are still influenced by D "Dead Cross" (3). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2); Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A, and decline of the price towards W Tenkan-Sen.
GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected above Kumo Cloud and formed "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen and trying to fix between Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. Short-term forecast: we can expect growth of the price towards the cloud's downside border and Kijun-Sen.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by "Golden Cross" (1) and D "Golden Cross". Ichimoku Cloud is still moving to the upside (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect support from D Tenkan-Sen, and growth of the price.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.