Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another above Kumo Cloud (1); the lines are still influenced by D "Dead Cross" (3). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2); Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A, and decline of the price towards W Tenkan-Sen.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected above Kumo Cloud and formed "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen and trying to fix between Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. Short-term forecast: we can expect growth of the price towards the cloud's downside border and Kijun-Sen.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by "Golden Cross" (1) and D "Golden Cross". Ichimoku Cloud is still moving to the upside (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect support from D Tenkan-Sen, and growth of the price.