Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are intersecting and forming “Golden Cross” (1); the lines are still influenced by D “Dead Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2); Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from D Kijun-Sen, and growth of the price.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected and formed “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is going up (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Tenkan-Sen, and growth of the price.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Golden Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross”. Ichimoku Cloud is still moving to the upside (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short‑term forecast: we can expect support from W Kijun-Sen, and growth of the price.