Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another below Kumo Cloud (1); the lines are still influenced by D "Dead Cross" (3). Ichimoku Cloud is heading down (2); Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span B, and decline of the price towards D Senkou Span B.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected and formed "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Kijun-Sen. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A, and decline of the price.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by "Golden Cross" (1) and D "Golden Cross", but the lines are very close to each other. Ichimoku Cloud is closing (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from W Kijun-Sen, and decline of the price towards the cloud's downside border.