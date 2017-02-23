Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold
GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another below Kumo Cloud (1); the lines are still influenced by D "Dead Cross" (3). Ichimoku Cloud is heading down (2); Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span B, and decline of the price towards D Senkou Span B.
GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected and formed "Dead Cross" (1). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Kijun-Sen. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A, and decline of the price.
XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by "Golden Cross" (1) and D "Golden Cross", but the lines are very close to each other. Ichimoku Cloud is closing (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from W Kijun-Sen, and decline of the price towards the cloud's downside border.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.