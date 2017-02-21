Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Dead Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is still heading down (2) and expanding; Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Tenkan-Sen, and decline of the price towards W Tenkan-Sen.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are intersecting and forming “Dead Cross” (1); Tenkan-Sen is directed to the downside. Ichimoku Cloud is closing (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is below the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span B, and decline of the price.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Golden Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross” so far; Tenkan-Sen is directed to the downside. Ichimoku Cloud is very narrow, but still moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Kijun-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from Tenkan-Sen, and attempts of the price to fix below the cloud.