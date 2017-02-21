Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Dead Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is still heading down (2) and expanding; Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Tenkan-Sen, and decline of the price towards W Tenkan-Sen.
GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are intersecting and forming “Dead Cross” (1); Tenkan-Sen is directed to the downside. Ichimoku Cloud is closing (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is below the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span B, and decline of the price.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Golden Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross” so far; Tenkan-Sen is directed to the downside. Ichimoku Cloud is very narrow, but still moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Kijun-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from Tenkan-Sen, and attempts of the price to fix below the cloud.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.