Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by “Dead Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span B and support from Senkou Span A.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is heading up (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Tenkan-Sen, and growth of the price.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAU USD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Dead Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross”; Tenkan-Sen is directed to the upside. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2) and the daily cloud is rising as well. Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart and the price is above the lines. Short‑term forecast: we can expect support from Senkou Span A, and growth of the price.