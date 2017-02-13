Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by “Golden Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from D Tenkan-Sen and support from Kijun-Sen.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected below Kumo Cloud and formed “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is very narrow, but continues heading down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen inside Kumo. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Tenkan-Sen, and attempts of the price to fix below the cloud.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected and formed “Dead Cross” (1); the lines are still influenced by D “Golden Cross”. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is very close to the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from Kijun-Sen and support from D Tenkan-Sen – Senkou Span A.