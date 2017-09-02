Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another inside Kumo Cloud, they may intersect and form “Golden Cross” (1); the liens are still influenced by D “Golden Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Senkou Span B, and growth of the price.
GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is heading up (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect the price to grow and then be corrected to the downside to reach the cloud.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by “Golden Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross”. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on W Kijun-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from W Kijun-Sen, and the price to be corrected towards D Senkou Span B.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.