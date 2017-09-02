Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another inside Kumo Cloud, they may intersect and form “Golden Cross” (1); the liens are still influenced by D “Golden Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is closed (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from Senkou Span B, and growth of the price.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is heading up (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect the price to grow and then be corrected to the downside to reach the cloud.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by “Golden Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross”. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on W Kijun-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect resistance from W Kijun-Sen, and the price to be corrected towards D Senkou Span B.