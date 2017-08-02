Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are influenced by “Dead Cross” (1) and D “Golden Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Kijun-Sen and support from D Senkou Span B.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected below Kumo Cloud and formed “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is heading up (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect the price to grow and then be corrected to the downside to reach the cloud.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by “Golden Cross” and D “Golden Cross” (1); all lines are directed upwards. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2) and expanding, Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen. Short‑term forecast: we can expect growth of the price towards W Kijun-Sen.