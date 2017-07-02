Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen intersected and formed “Dead Cross” (1), but they are still influenced by D “Golden Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect support from D Kijun-Sen and resistance from D Senkou Span A.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen ran into one another below Kumo Cloud, they may intersect and form “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is heading down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is below the chart, and the price is below the lines. Short-term forecast: we can expect the price to fall and then be corrected to the upside to reach the cloud.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by “Golden Cross” (1); Tenkan-Sen and Senkou Span A are directed upwards. Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2) and expanding, Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines near the daily cloud’s upside border. Short‑term forecast: we can expect support from Tenkan-Sen, and growth of the price.