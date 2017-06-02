Ichimoku Cloud Analysis: GBP/USD, Gold

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are intersecting and forming “Dead Cross” (1), but they are still influenced by D “Golden Cross” (3). Ichimoku Cloud is going down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A, and decline of the price towards D Senkou Span A.

GBPUSD, Time Frame H1. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are very close to each other and still influenced by “Dead Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is heading down (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is on the chart, and the price is on Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. Short-term forecast: we can expect resistance from Senkou Span A, and attempts of the price to fix inside the cloud.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD, Time Frame H4. Indicator signals: Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen are still influenced by “Golden Cross” (1). Ichimoku Cloud is moving upwards (2), Chinkou Lagging Span is above the chart, and the price is above the lines. Short‑term forecast: we can expect support from Tenkan-Sen, and growth of the price towards D Senkou Span B.