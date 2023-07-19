Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is correcting after an aggressive rise. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2945 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3185. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2875, which will mean a further decline to 1.2785. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.3070.

EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

EUR/JPY is growing within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 155.60 is expected, followed by a rise to 158.55. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 154.25, which will mean a further decline to 153.35.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6235 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6395. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6205, which will mean a further decline to 0.6110. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 0.6305.