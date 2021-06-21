GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3811; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3885 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.4075. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4165.
EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”
EURGBP is trading at 0.8594; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.8600 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8530. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8615. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.8705.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9219; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9165 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9335. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the bullish channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8995. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8905.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, amid falling US Treasury yields. The US dollar holds steadier near two-month highs amid Fed's hawkishness.ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3800 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3800, resuming the corrective pullback amid a mixed market mood. Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening continue to undermine the pound. The US dollar cheers hawkish Fed, shrugging off the slide in Treasury yields. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Gold attempts a bounce amid falling yields, will it last?
Gold price extended its six-day losing streak on Friday and reached the lowest levels in two months at $1761, recording a 6% loss on a weekly basis. Gold bulls faced rejection below the $1800 mark in the first half of the day, resuming the downtrend.
Bitcoin hashrate suffers massive drop as China continues to crack down on BTC mining
China has continued to crack down on cryptocurrencies as Sichuan ordered energy companies to stop providing power to 26 Bitcoin mining farms in the region.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.