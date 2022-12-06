GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2045 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2735. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1865, which will mean further falling to 1.1775.

EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

The pair has pushed off the support level. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.8630 is expected, followed by falling to 0.8455. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.8695, which will mean further growth to 0.8785.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6245 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6575. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6145, which will mean further falling to 0.6055.