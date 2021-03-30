GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3765; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3795 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3565. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3865. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3955.
CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
CADCHF is trading at 0.7416; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7395 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7585. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7345. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7255. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7475.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7016; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7035 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6855. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7135. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7225. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.6965.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.