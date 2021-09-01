GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3744; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3730 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3905. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3660. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.3780.
Brent
Brent is trading at 72.56; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 71.90 and then resume moving upwards to reach 75.70. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 68.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 66.55. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 73.45.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9180; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9155 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9285. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9090. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8995. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.9205.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is easing below 1.1800, holding mild losses amid a cautious market mood. The US Dollar rebounds but still remains below the last week’s high. The euro remains under pressure on downbeat Eurozone economic data. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3700 on Brexit, coronavirus concerns, UK/US data eyed
GBP/USD drops below 1.3750, printing a three-day fall. The UK experts warn over fragile moment in response to covid, ex-DUP leader fears irreparable Brexit damage. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to portray rebound from three-week low. US, UK PMIs, US ADP jobs eyed.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,815, upside seems capped
Gold traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained below multi-week tops touched on Monday.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.