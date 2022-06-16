GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The pair is correcting upon bouncing off the support area. The pair is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.2205, followed by falling to 1.1845. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2365, which will indicate further growth to 1.2455.

Brent

Oil has left a bullish channel. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 122.05, followed by a decline to 109.05. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 125.55, which will mean further growth to 130.05.

USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

The pair is pushing off the support area. It is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen at 1.2845 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2640, which will indicate further falling to 1.2550.