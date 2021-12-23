GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3351; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3315 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3505. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3235. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3175.
Brent
Brent is trading at 75.36; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 73.85 and then resume moving upwards to reach 82.25. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 70.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 68.25.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is trading at 1.2800; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2715 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2960. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2645. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2555. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1.2855. This movement will indicate a breakout of the descending channel’s upside border.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1350 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, struggling to extend the upside despite a better market mood. Latest covid studies fuelled hopes of a global recovery. The US dollar and the yields look to stabilize ahead of the critical US PCE inflation and Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.3350 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is trading flat at around 1.3350,consolidating recent gains below the weekly high. Investors cheer the Omicron-led optimism but Brexit concerns continue to lurk. US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation in focus.
Gold: Bulls eye $1,816 as USD eases ahead of key data
Gold grinds higher around the weekly top, rises for the second consecutive day. Optimism over US stimulus, Omicron studies favor bulls. The cautious mood ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation for November joins China, White House updates to probe upside.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook.
US November PCE inflation preview: Gold could struggle to reclaim $1,800 Premium
Investors expect the Core PCE Price Index to rise to 4.5% on a yearly basis from 4.1% in October. Markets are pricing a more-than-50% probability of a Fed rate hike in March. Gold needs to reclaim $1,800 to attract buyers.