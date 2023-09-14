Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2505 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2305. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2605, which will mean further growth to 1.2695.

Brent

Brent is growing within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 91.55 is expected, followed by a rise to 94.60. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 90.45, which will mean a further decline to 85.05.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is correcting within a Double Bottom reversal pattern with the upper boundary at 0.6000. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5905 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6055. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 0.5865, which will mean a further decline to 0.5775. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 0.5990.