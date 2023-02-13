Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is going inside the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2100 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2230, which will mean further growth to 1.2225.

Chart

Brent

Crude oil is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 84.45 is expected, followed by growth to 90.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 80.55, which will mean further falling to 77.00.

Chart

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6940 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7025, which will mean further growth to 0.7115.

Chart

Share: Feed news

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0700 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0700 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The currency pair is feeling the pull of gravity amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and a risk-off marker profile. Investors remain unnerved amid US-Sino woes and pre-US CPI anxiety. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.2050 heading into Monday’s London open as traders brace for this week’s key data from the UK and the US. Also exerting downside pressure on the Cable pair is the risk-off mood and the firmer US Dollar. 

GBP/USD News

Gold manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped

Gold manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped

Gold price oscillates in a narrow range just above a one-month low and 50-day SMA support. Bets for additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve act as a headwind for the yellow metal.

Gold News

Will Ethereum bulls regain control of ETH with massive exchange outflow?

Will Ethereum bulls regain control of ETH with massive exchange outflow?

Ethereum bulls are wrestling bears for control as on-chain metrics favor market participants with a bullish bias. The total volume of Ethereum locked in the ETH2.0 beacon chain hit a record high, fueling a bullish narrative. 

Read more

Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus

Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus

Headline CPI in the US has been trending lower for several months now, so much so that it prompted Fed Powell at the recent Fed meeting to acknowledge that there were some disinflationary trends playing out in the US economy.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures