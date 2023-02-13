GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is going inside the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2100 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2230, which will mean further growth to 1.2225.
Brent
Crude oil is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 84.45 is expected, followed by growth to 90.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 80.55, which will mean further falling to 77.00.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6940 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7025, which will mean further growth to 0.7115.
