GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2665 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2780, which will mean further growth to 1.2870.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6620 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6805, which will mean further growth to 0.6905.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 144.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 146.75. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 140.95, which will mean a further decline to 130.90.