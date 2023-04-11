GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2675. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2315, which will mean further falling to 1.2225. The growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.2430.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6695 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6765, which will mean further growth to 0.6855.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is correcting after a rebound from the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 132.15 is expected, followed by growth to 136.85. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.05, which will mean further falling to 130.10.
