GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1550, followed by growth to 1.1955. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1305, which will mean further falling to 1.1210.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is growing inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 0.6440, followed by growth to 0.6720. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6205, which will mean further falling to 0.6105.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.9905, followed by falling to 0.9735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9975, which will mean further growth to 1.0065.