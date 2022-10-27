GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1550, followed by growth to 1.1955. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1305, which will mean further falling to 1.1210.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is growing inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 0.6440, followed by growth to 0.6720. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6205, which will mean further falling to 0.6105.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.9905, followed by falling to 0.9735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9975, which will mean further growth to 1.0065.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan.
Gold consolidates above $1,660 level amid modest USD strength
A combination of factors prompts some selling around gold on Thursday. Rising US bond yields revive the USD demand and exert some pressure. Bets for a less hawkish Fed offer support ahead of the US Q3 GDP report.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.