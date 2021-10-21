GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3800; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3705 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3995. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3615. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3525.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7491; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7465 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7655. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario/may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7305. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7215.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9187; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9225 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9085. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9285. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9375. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 0.9150.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.