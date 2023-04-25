GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is correcting in a forming Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2460 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2675. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2345, which will mean further falling to 1.2255. The growth, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.2535.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is getting ready to break through the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6705 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6725, which will mean further growth to 0.6815. The decline, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6645.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6175 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6255, which will mean further growth to 0.6345.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March. As of late, attention has been on the sub-component Expectations Index, which ticked up in March to 73.0 from 70.4 in February.