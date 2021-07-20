GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3656; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3710 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3450. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4005. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bearish channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3565.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7317; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7335 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7205. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7515. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7605.
EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1782; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1810 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1675. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1965. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1765 – as we can see, after three tests of this area, bears still failed to break it.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on USD strength
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but above the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
Gold's recovery remains capped below $1820
Gold price edges higher towards $1820 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the highest daily gains in a week as market pessimists pause for fresh clues. However, a firmer US dollar tests the gold buyers.
Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate
Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token. SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.