GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2475 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2685. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2405, which will indicate a further decline to 1.2310.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6695 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6565, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6475.
Brent
Brent is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 74.35 is expected, followed by a decline to 67.75. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 77.25, which will indicate a further rise to 81.65.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits monthly highs above 1.0800 ahead of US CPI inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, flirting with monthly highs after Germany's Economic Sentiment unexpectedly improved to -8.5 in June. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2550 after UK jobs data, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is holding its daily rebound above 1.2550 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation continued to run hot in May, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, US inflation data will be watched closely by investors.
Gold holds steady around $1,960 as traders await US CPI
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, for the first day in the previous three, and sticks to a mildly positive tone heading into the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,960 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.
US Inflation Preview: Why the US Dollar is more likely to fall than rise, three scenarios Premium
Nerve-wracking does not begin to describe it – the No.1 economic indicator is released only one day before the most potent market mover says its word, and volatility is set to explode.