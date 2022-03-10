GBP/JPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”
GBPJPY is trading at 152.91; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 153.35 and then resume moving downwards to reach 149.65. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 154.45. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 155.35. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 152.35.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7333; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7305 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7505. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7205. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7105.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is trading at 115.99; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 115.65 and then resume moving upwards to reach 117.05. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 114.90. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 113.95. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 116.35.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 1.1000 amid Russia-Ukraine stand-off, ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is extending its decline towards 1.1000, as Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude with no progress on ceasefire. The US dollar remains underpinned, as risk-aversion remains at full steam. All eyes are now on the ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD skids towards 1.3100 on Russia-Ukraine woes, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3100, losing further ground amid a damp market mood. Ukraine-Russia headlines join US inflation fears to revive the US dollar's haven demand. The US CPI data may highlight Fed-BOE policy divergence.
Gold: Key levels to watch amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price is treading water amid a cautious market mood after the recent slump. Traders remain on the sidelines ahead of ECB, US inflation and Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Ethereum price consolidates before a 34% breakout
Ethereum price action shows an interesting setup that forecasts the possibility of a massive move in both directions. However, considering the technical aspects, the probability of a down move appears more plausible for ETH.
ECB Preview: Lagarde to lash the euro down as cannons are heard and stagflation looms Premium
It is hard to envy European Central Bank staff trying to provide updated economic forecasts – Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended any reasonable way to make predictions beyond a short horizon.