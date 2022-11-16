EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair has secured under the Tenkan-Sen line and is preparing to develop a correction by the Head and Shoulders pattern. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0220 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0685. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9935, which will entail further falling to 0.9845.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
The pair is testing the support area, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3345 is expected, followed by falling to 1.2985. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3575, which will entail further growth to 1.3665.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is correcting inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1720, followed by growth to 1.2345. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1355, which will entail further falling to 1.1265. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 1.2105.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD nears 0.6700 ahead of Australian employment data
A worsening market mood weighed on global stocks, dragging AUDUSD alongside. The pair remains depressed ahead of the release of Australian employment figures, expected to show the economy added 15,000 new job positions in October.
EURUSD seesaws below 1.0400, as risk-off flows support the greenback
The EURUSD pair trades around 1.0390, struggling to regain the 1.0400 threshold. Upbeat US Retail Sales surprisingly revived inflation and growth-related concerns, sending Wall Street into the red.
Gold consolidating gains, $1,800 still in the cards
Gold struggles to extend its gains but holds near its weekly high of $1,786.46. XAUUSD spent the day within a limited range, despite a souring market mood. Global stock markets traded in the red reflecting the downbeat sentiment, the latter triggered by escalating tensions between Russia and NATO.
LINK Price: Sell-off in the cards as crypto lending platform Genesis suspends withdrawals
LINK is barely holding onto support at $6.00 as the effects of the FTX crisis continue punching holes in an already battered crypto market. Fear is also spreading amid forecasts of the crypto winter stretching to the end of 2023.
Is the resilient consumer a problem for the Fed?
Retail sales increased again in October with support across stores types, particularly autos and gas stations. Despite the apparent endurance, consumers are struggling to keep up the pace. Last time credit card borrowing was growing like it is now, we were heading into the 2008-2009 recession.