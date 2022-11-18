EURUSD
The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0285, followed by growth to 1.0715. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0015, which will entail further falling to 0.9925. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.0425.
AUDUSD
The pair is testing the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6655, followed by growth to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6445, which will entail further falling to 0.6345. The growth can be secured by a breakaway of the upper border of the correctional channel and securing above 0.6745.
GBPUSD
The pair has secured above the upper border of the bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.1825 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2305. An additional signal confirming the growth of the pair will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1455, which will mean further falling to 1.1365.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
