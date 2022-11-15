EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

The pair is correcting by the Triangle pattern, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.8725 is expected, followed by growth to 0.8965. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.8755, which will mean further falling to 0.8665. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 0.8845.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. It is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 142.20 is expected, followed by falling to 133.25. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 147.95, which will entail further growth to 148.85.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair has secured above the upper border of the bullish channel. It is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.6605, followed by growth to 0.6885. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6355, which will entail further falling to 0.6245.